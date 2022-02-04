CM Channi’s nephew arrested late at night by ED ahead of Punjab polls

New Delhi: Nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi- Bhupendra Singh Honey, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an illegal sand-mining case. The investigation agency took Honey into custody yesterday evening and will produce him in a CBI court today.

ED informed that Honey was arrested and was being questioned at ED’s office at Jalandhar, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is likely to be produced later in the day before a Special Court at Mohali.

#WATCH | Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Jalandhar on Thursday evening following day-long questioning in an illegal sand mining case: Sources pic.twitter.com/6ciwmY1mhX — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

Last month, the agency had seized Rs 8 crore during a raid at premises belonging to Honey, in connection with the illegal sand-mining operations in Punjab. In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate had said that ‘incriminating’ documents related to the ‘illegal’ sand mining and property transactions, mobile phones, gold worth more than Rs 21 lakh, and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh were also seized during the searches.

According to a report by ANI, the ED said that the investigation was initiated against all the accused mine owners and their associates in order to ascertain the money laundering activities undertaken by them for laundering their proceeds of crime. The ED suspects that black money was invested in getting a contract for the sand mine.

The arrest comes just days ahead of polling for the 117-member Punjab legislative assembly. Voting will be held on February 20, while the results will be out on March 10. Punjab CM Channi had earlier termed the raids by ED in January as part of a political vendetta, saying ‘Congress party and its leaders will not budge under any pressure’.