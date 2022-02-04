Commodity Market: Gold price surges marginally

Mumbai: Gold price edged higher marginally in the commodity market. As per market experts, weaker dollar, concerns over stubborn inflation and tensions surrounding Ukraine lifted demand for the yellow metal.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange(MCX), gold futures were trading 0.05% higher at Rs 47,939 for 10 gram. Silver futures was up 0.39% at Rs 60,970 a kilogram.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs 360,80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4510.

In the international market, spot gold is at $ 1,806.47 per ounce, higher by 0.1%. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $ 1,807.20.