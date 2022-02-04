DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price surges marginally

Feb 4, 2022, 03:47 pm IST

Mumbai: Gold price edged higher marginally in the commodity market. As per market experts, weaker dollar, concerns over stubborn inflation and tensions surrounding Ukraine lifted demand for the yellow metal.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange(MCX), gold futures were trading 0.05% higher at Rs 47,939 for 10 gram. Silver futures  was up 0.39%  at Rs 60,970 a kilogram.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs 360,80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4510.

In the international market, spot gold is  at  $ 1,806.47 per ounce, higher by 0.1%.  U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $ 1,807.20.

