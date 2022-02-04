Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar to get married this month, confirms Javed Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are getting married shortly. Farhan’s father and legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar, confirmed the news. He said, ‘Yes, the wedding is taking place’.

The pair, actor Farhan and actress-host Shibani have been together for four years, and they frequently share images and videos of themselves together on social media, showing their love for one another. The rumoured wedding date is February 21, and after receiving confirmation from their father, it appears that the data is correct!

According to reports, the wedding would be a simple affair rather than a major event owing to the current pandemic situation.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar’s most recent film appearance was in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Toofan’. He will be directing ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, a film starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, in the near future.