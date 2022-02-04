Inspired by ‘Pushpa’, man tries to smuggle Rs 2.45 crore red sandalwood, arrested

Movies always had a tremendous impact on our daily lives, and believe it or not, many people are influenced by them, for better or worse.

The latest viral story is about a smuggler who was inspired by Allu Arjun’s super successful film ‘Pushpa’. Yes! A man from Bangaluru is accused of attempting to import red sandalwood in the movie manner. The smuggling did not proceed as planned in real life, and the suspect was apprehended by authorities in Maharashtra, India.

Yaseen Inayatullah, a Bengaluru-based driver who was inspired by movies, attempted to smuggle sandalwood across the Indian state of Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border. Maharashtra police apprehended him when he crossed the border. According to sources, the police confiscated the sandalwood, valued at Rs 2.45 crore, as well as his truck, valued at Rs 10 lakh.

The film, which is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling, tells the tale of a wager named Pushpa Raj, who through his sharp and cunning skills, goes from a common gambler to the leader of a high-profile smuggling group.

The accused Yaseen duplicated the same plot of the film by packing the truck with red sandalwood and stacking fruits and vegetable cartons on top of it. He also put a COVID-19 essential products sticker on his pickup.

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is unstoppable! The film was released in theatres on December 17 and has since dominated the box office. The action thriller has received a lot of love from fans and reviewers alike, and the action, music, and language of the film have become the obsession of netizens.