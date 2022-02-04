IPL 2022: BCCI issues new guidelines for all teams

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a new set of guidelines to be followed during the mega auction. 590 cricketers were included in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. The mega auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Out of the 590 players, 370 are Indian while the rest 220 are overseas cricketers.

According to the guidelines, all officials representing the franchises will have to clear Covid-19 tests with negative RT-PCR report on February 9, 10 and 11. The testing will be conducted by BCCI-accredited medical agency.

Only 3 players have been allowed to be retained by the original eight IPL teams while the two new teams have been allowed 3 draft picks ahead of the auction. It means all the teams will start with a clean slate at the auction.

Participants who have returned to India after foreign trips in the last 15 days will have to undergo 7-day mandatory quarantine and test negative on Day 8 and 9. All the attendees will have to share full details including Covid vaccination results with the BCCI medical team. All the participants will have to wear masks in the auditorium at the auction table.