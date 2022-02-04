‘No crying, shouting, fighting for 7 days’: Father and child sign a contract

It seems every now and then that a baby video or photo circulates on the web in which parents share their child’s activity. Nowadays, parents have access to the entire internet to seek parenting advice or just to share their child’s development. However, there is conflicting advice on how to raise a child.

Parenting is undoubtedly not an easy task. Despite their young age, they make the best negotiators when it comes to fulfilling their demands. Any parent who is incapable of fulfilling those demands is likely to face grumpy faces, tears, and screaming from their children. In order to remain sane amid all this, parents come up with different ways to discipline their children.

Me and my 6 year old signed and agreement today for his daily schedule and performance linked bonus ? pic.twitter.com/b4VBKTl8gh — Batla_G (@Batla_G) February 1, 2022

In an effort to accomplish the same, a father signed an ‘agreement’ with his six-year-old son for ‘his daily schedule and performance-related bonus’. Yes, you heard it right. A Twitter user named Batla G posted the handwritten contract he signed with his son Abir. Detailed in the agreement is the munchkin’s daily schedule, and for each item on the schedule, the father has assigned a specific deadline within which Abir must complete his daily duties.

The boy requested a wake-up time of 10 minutes after the alarm clock goes off, which is clear from the detailed schedule. Everything from eating and playing to drinking milk and doing homework has its own time. In exchange for completing these tasks on time, the father promises to reward the child with money.

There are, of course, certain clauses in any formal negotiation. He will only receive Rs 10 if he manages to go through his day with ‘no crying, no shouting or grumbling,’ but if he manages to go through a week without crying or complaining, he will be awarded Rs 100.

The father responded to a few FAQs in a different tweet by writing, ‘Lunchtime is included in school time, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Milk time is with TV so a 20 min episode is included. Breakfast, Lunch, Milk, and Dinner are on TV only. 10 min wake time is for ‘Papa, just 10 more minutes please’ negotiation in the morning’. The tweet that has over 28k likes has gained a lot of attention online.

Even though many netizens lauded the ingenious idea, many said that the schedule wouldn’t be followed for even a week. Some say a schedule like that would cause anxiety to a six-year-old.