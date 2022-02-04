School reopening guidelines released by Education Ministry

New Delhi: On Thursday, the Ministry of Education announced rules for restarting schools. The recommendations were developed after consulting with states on the reopening of schools. Precaution, scheduling, evaluation, emotional, and mental health will all be part of the school reopening requirements.

‘We share these guidelines, which are advisory in nature, and states are free to make their own guidelines accordingly. These guidelines contain all SoP for attending classes. Students can opt for online education’, said the Education Ministry. In the Central institutions, 98.85 percent of teaching personnel and 99.07 percent of non-teaching employees have been vaccinated.

Also Read: 20-year-old actress Avneet Kaur buys Range Rover worth over 280 lakh

The Central Government has established rules for restarting schools:

1. Assuring and monitoring the school’s housekeeping and sanitary facilities.

2. In the seating layout, keep a gap of at least 6 feet between pupils.

3. Social distance must be maintained in the staff quarters, office area, assembly hall, and other common places.

5. Flexible, staggered, and reduced timings for different classes.

6. Schools do not undertake school events where social distancing is not possible.

7. All kids and staff should wear a face cover/mask to school and keep it on during the day.

8. During the distribution of PM POSHAN (Mid-day meal), maintain social distance.

9. School transportation is sanitised on a regular basis.

10. In hostels, make sure there is enough space between beds.

11. In hostels, social distance must be maintained at all times.

12. Allow flexibility in attendance.