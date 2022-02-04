Sunday curbs eased in Kerala; offline classes to resume on Feb 7

Thiruvananthapuram: Lockdown-like restrictions imposed in the state due to Covid spread will be eased in Kerala, and 20 people will be permitted to attend prayers in worship places. This decision was taken following the request put forward by Christian religious leaders. Schools and colleges in the state are set to resume in-person classes soon.

While classes for grades 1-9 will resume on February 14, classes for grades 10 and Plus Two along with colleges will begin from February 7. The State has also urged schools and colleges to make online classes available for those who are unable to attend in-person classes. Though there is no significant dip in the number of daily COVID cases for the past weeks, it seems the government was forced to take this step so as to ensure that portions are complete, especially for Class 10 and Plus Two.

Also read: Centre had given nod for K Rail project earlier: Kerala Govt reveals documents

The government is considering to ease the curbs imposed on Sundays. Only Kollam district has been included in the ‘C’ category. There are 10 districts included in the B category. Category A includes Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. Kasaragod district is not included in any category. Districts are categorised based on the number of people hospitalised with Covid.