Vava Suresh is on path to recovery, regained consciousness.

Vava Suresh, a snake handler from Kerala, is now on the recovery. The man is no longer on ventilator support, five days after a snake bite put his life in danger. The snake-bite happened on Monday, January 31. Suresh was bitten by a Cobra on Monday evening as he was attempting to catch it from a house in Kurichi village in Kerala’s Kottayam district and place it in a sack.

Doctors said he could get out of the Kottayam Medical College Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Saturday, February 5. By Thursday afternoon, February 3, he had regained consciousness and was responding to the doctors. He was also fed food in liquid form.

According to the professionals caring for him, Suresh’s condition is currently satisfactory. His heart, lungs, and blood flow have all returned to normal. This is not the first time Suresh has been bitten by a snake. As a result of snake bites, he’s been on a ventilator twice and in the ICU four times.