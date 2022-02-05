Andrew McDonald appointed as Aussies interim cricket coach after Justin Langer’s sudden resignation

Cricket Australia confirmed on Saturday that Andrew McDonald has been appointed as the interim head coach of the senior men’s team. This came after Justin Langer decided to resign as the head coach. ‘Justin was offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which, sadly, he has opted not to accept’, stated an official Cricket Australia release. The contract extension offered to Langer was the result of a thorough review process that evaluated many factors including future requirements of the team and the upcoming extensive schedule of fixtures.

The extension was approved by the CA Board and was put to Langer last night. It included the opportunity to defend the T20 World Cup title in Australia at the end of this year. Langer informed CA this morning he was not accepting the offer and would resign with immediate effect. Langer took the job in 2018, with Australian cricket at its lowest ebb for decades in the wake of a cheating affair. The 51-year-old walked away from the top management job in Australian sports after failing to secure the public support of key players and acrimonious contract talks with governing body Cricket Australia.