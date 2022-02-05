Health deteriorates, former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal shifted to PGI in Chandigarh.

Former Punjab Chief Minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal politician Parkash Singh Badal was shifted from Muktsar district to Chandigarh’s Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), after his health suddenly deteriorated on Saturday. He was hospitalised to Ludhiana’s Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in January after testing positive for Covid-19 (DMCH). Shortly after, he recovered from his illness.

The 94-year-old Akali Dal leader has filed his nomination papers for the next Punjab Assembly election in Lambi. He is the country’s oldest presidential candidate. Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, has filed his nomination papers in the Lambi constituency of Punjab as the covering candidate for Parkash Singh Badal.

Parkash Singh Badal has been the Lambi seat’s winner since 1997. He had previously defeated Gidderbaha five times in a row in 1969, 1972, 1977, 1980, and 1985. Following that, he switched to Lambi and won five consecutive races in 1997, 2002, 2007, 2012, and 2017. Punjab’s 117 Assembly seats will be voted on on February 20 and the results will be announced on March 10.