Icy Storms rage over the US

Several states in the United States are still experiencing icy storms. With temperatures starting to plummet Friday evening, residents in the Northeast were encouraged to stay off the roads as a severe winter storm turned already slick roads and sidewalks into ice-covered hazards.

From the Deep South, where tree trunks snapped and tornado claimed a life, to the nation’s northern point, where snow and ice made travel dangerous on Friday.

Starting Thursday evening, Massachusetts State Police responded to more than 200 crashes involving property damage or injuries, according to officials. At least 70 collisions were reported by the New Hampshire State Police on Friday morning.