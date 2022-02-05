India Vs West Indies 1st ODI: Predicted XI

Ahmedabad: Team India will face West Indies in the 1st One Day International match at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

West Indies will play a three ODIs and 3 T20Is. The three T20Is will now be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on 16th, 18th, and 20th February respectively. ODIs will take place in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 6th, 9th and 11th.

India had played 133 matches against the West Indies and had won 64 matches. West Indies had won 63 matches.

Predicted XI:

India’s Predicted XI for 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies’ Predicted XI – Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph/ Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd