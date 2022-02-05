Indian Star Tortoises getting smuggled again ! Man arrested ;

One person has been arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) for allegedly smuggling star tortoises, an endangered species listed in Schedule 4 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1974.

Officials apprehended Selvakumar Ravikumar, Ravikumar’s son, while transporting star tortoises illegally, based on an intelligence tip of. 250 Star tortoises were also rescued by officials. Selvakumar was apprehended and handed over to officials from the forest department for further legal action. Under various sections of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, a case has been filed.