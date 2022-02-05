Lord Nazir Ahmed, a British-Pakistani, sentenced to prison for child sex offences.

Lord Nazir Ahmed, a disgraced former Labour peer, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison on Friday for sexually abusing two children in the 1970s, according to UK media. Anti-India campaigns have been carried out by Ahmed. Last month, the Sheffield Crown Court found him guilty of sexual offences against two children. Two counts of attempted rape and one count of buggery were found against him.

On Friday, Justice Lavender handed down the sentence. Lord Ahmed was accused in March 2019 with previous sexual offences against two children, two instances of attempted rape, and one case of indecent assault dating back to the early 1970s.

Ahmed faces allegations stemming from two complainants, a boy and a girl, and alleged occurrences that occurred between 1971 and 1974. A boy under the age of 14 is charged with indecent assault.He has been a vocal supporter of Khalistani terror groups as well as a critic of Indian policies.