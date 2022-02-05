Moderna vaccine gets full approval by CDC ;

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reiterated its support for Moderna’s COVID-19 adult vaccine on Friday, now that the doses have received final approval from US regulators.

The full US approval does not make much of a difference, as tens of millions of US citizens have already received Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shots with the emergency authorization granted by the US Food and Drug Administration more than a year ago.

The FDA granted full authorization to the product earlier this week, following a thorough and time-consuming assessment process similar to that used for other vaccines.

The full US approval does not make much of a difference, as tens of millions of US citizens have already received Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shots with the emergency authorization granted by the US Food and Drug Administration more than a year ago.