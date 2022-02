After an earthquake in Pakistan, tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Noida, and other regions. Eyewitnesses in Pakistan reported jolts at 9:18 a.m. local time, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. It was based on crowdsourced automatic detection and had not yet been seismically verified.

‘The shaking is often due to an earthquake -but occasionally it may have another cause, such as a sonic boom,’ EMSC tweeted.