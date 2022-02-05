Rajasthan shivers from the grip of an extreme cold wave ; Churu the coldest place :

Parts of Rajasthan remained cold, with Churu being the coldest, with a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius on Friday night, according to a meteorological department official.

Sangaria had a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius, Karauli 3.7 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 3.9 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 4.4 degrees Celsius, Pilani 4.6 degrees Celsius, Alwar 4.8 degrees Celsius, Anta 5.2 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar 5.5 degrees Celsius, and Alwar and Fatehpur 5.8 degrees Celsius each.

Minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius were recorded in a number of other locations around the state.

At most locations across the state, the maximum temperature was between 19 and 29 degrees Celsius.