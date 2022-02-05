Shimla freezing , this winter , with minimum temp falling below 3 degree average

Shimla recorded the lowest temperature of the year on Saturday, with the mercury dipping to -2.1 degrees Celsius (IMD).

The temperature in Keylong, Lahaul-Spiti district, has plunged to -12.5 degrees Celsius as the cold has worsened in Himachal Pradesh during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, in the Kinnaur district, Kalpa, known for its apple orchards, had a temperature of -7.0 degrees Celsius, while Manali had a temperature of -4.4 degrees Celsius.

From February 6, 2022, a weak Western Disturbance is expected to strike the Western Himalayan Region, according to the IMD. It also stated that another Western Disturbance is expected to hit Northwest India from February 8.

Kufri, the state’s highest tourist destination, received 60.0 cm of snow in the last 24 hours, while Chopal and Shimla received 45.7 cm and 32.6 cm, respectively.

The Himachal Pradesh Police Department issued a travel caution on Friday after heavy snowfall blocked major highways. Tourists are flocking to Himachal Pradesh despite the heavy snowfall.