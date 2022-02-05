Spy cams found in women’s bathrooms at Australian embassy; man arrested

A former employee of Australia’s embassy in Bangkok has been charged after multiple spy cameras were found in the mission’s women’s facilities, according to a Canberra official. Last month, Royal Thai Police arrested a former local staff, according to Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

‘The welfare and privacy of all staff remains a priority for the department and we continue to provide appropriate support,’ a department spokesman said in a statement to AFP. The spokesman declined to provide any additional information about the pending legal process.

The Australian embassy filed a complaint against a man on January 6, according to Khemmarin Hassiri, commander of the Royal Thai Police’s foreign relations branch. The inquiry is still ongoing, according to Thai police. According to an ABC Australia investigation, It’s unclear how long the cameras had been in the bathroom, with the matter only being found after a camera SD card was found on the bathroom floor last year.

According to an Australian defence and foreign policy specialist, the incident represents a serious security breach.