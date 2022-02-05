The Centre is trying to erase Indira’s sacrifices: Congress

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attacked the Centre’s plan to merge the flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti with that of the National War Memorial on Friday, accusing it of attempting to obliterate former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s memory.

Chowdhury added that while the government has opted to celebrate the dates linked with religious icons and personalities, it would be wiser to imbibe their teachings while participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House throughout the proceedings.

The government had previously stated that the fire at the Amar Jawan Jyoti under the India Gate canopy and the one at the National War Memorial would be lit at the same time. However, the two flames were still united,’he explained. Efforts are being made to remove Gandhi’s name from history. ‘What is imprinted in the hearts of people cannot be erased,’ he added, adding that her sacrifice would be remembered.

Alleging that ‘bogus depiction’ of history was confusing the people, he said all Muslims should not be equated with Aurangzeb and all Hindus with Jaichand.