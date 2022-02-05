UAE to host Kerala’s Nehru Trophy boat race this year

Dubai: The most popular sports event in Kerala, the Nehru Trophy boat race will be held in the UAE this year. The race which is held in Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha, Kerala will be held this year in Ras Al Khaimah on March 27.

The event is organized by International Marine Sports Club Ras Al Khaimah and TheBrew Media. ‘“The move is to build on the beautiful relationship between UAE and Kerala,’ organizers said. The organizers had held discussions with Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who is on a visit to the UAE and briefed him about the upcoming event. He also unveiled the brochure of the UAE Nehru Trophy 2022 during the meet.

‘As part of our mission of tolerance and coexistence, this is our effort to promote harmony among different nationalities as well as embrace their cultural legacy,’ said Major Arif Al Haranki, Managing Director, International Marine Sports Club, Ras Al Khaimah.

The Nehru race is amongst the pioneer ‘snake boat’ races in Kerala. The trophy was named after the former Prime Minister of India, late Jawaharlal Nehru. The name of the water race was coined following Jawaharlal Nehru’s visit to Kerala. He was so enchanted by the sight of the majestic snake boats, that he leapt into one of the snake boats himself, ignoring his security cover. Later on in the year, he donated a silver trophy in the form of a snake boat as a gift.