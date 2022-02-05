UP manifesto of BJP ready to be released;

The ruling BJP will issue its ‘Sankalp Patra,’ or manifesto, today, just days before the start of the seven-phased state elections in Uttar Pradesh. Amit Shah, the Home Minister, will be in attendance, as will JP Nadda, the BJP’s national president, and Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is waging a fierce campaign against the ruling party in the crucial state, which is also one of the most populous in the country and has unique dynamics at play.

In this season of assembly elections, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Goa will vote to form the next administration.

The ruling Congress is expected to name its chief ministerial candidate in Punjab tomorrow.