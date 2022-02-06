Assembly elections: PM Modi will speak at rally in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to speak at political rallies in Uttar Pradesh today, ahead of the state’s assembly elections later this month. He will use video conferencing to communicate with people in the regions of Mathura, Agra, and Bulandshahr.

PM Modi tweeted this morning, ‘Based on our governance record, BJP is confident of regaining the people’s mandate in UP.’

Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will speak at a public rally in Bagphat, Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, voting will take place in seven rounds on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Meanwhile, ahead of today’s Punjab Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a virtual rally, where he is anticipated to name the party’s chief ministerial candidate. On February 20, Punjab voters will go to the polls.

The results of the election will be announced on March 10.