Assembly polls: Further relaxations in restrictions have been announced by the Election Commission

The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared on Sunday that political parties in the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa will be allowed to run election-related programmes. The relaxations, however, would be subject to specific circumstances, according to a notification from the poll panel.

‘Restrictions on outdoor meetings/indoor meetings/rallies will be further relaxed subject to the condition that the number of people attending the indoor/outdoor/meetings/rallies will be limited to a maximum of 50% of the capacity of indoor halls or 30% of the open ground capacity or as fixed by the District Election Officer (DEO) as per requirement of the social distancing norms and whichever is less,’ the notification stated.

The election body also stated that if a state’s State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has declared ceilings for indoor/outdoor gatherings, and if these are harsher, the SDMA recommendations shall take precedence.

Following reports from special election observers, chief secretaries, and a meeting with the Union health secretary in the wake of diminishing incidences of Covid-19, the Election Commission decided to relax the restrictions, according to the Election Commission.

The restriction on roadshows, foot marches, vehicle rallies, and victory processions will remain in place, as will the limit of 20 persons authorised for door-to-door canvassing.