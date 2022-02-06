Bihar Covid-19 Unlock: Schools for grades 9-12 to open with 100% student strength

On Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a number of changes to the state’s Covid-19 restrictions, including the return of physical education classes for class 8 students. ‘Reviewed Covid-19 situation. Since it is improving, we have decided that schools for class 8 students will open at a maximum class strength of 50 per cent, while for standards 9 and above, as well as colleges, universities and coaching institutes, 100 per cent class strength is allowed,’ Kumar wrote on Twitter.

Previously, only online lectures were allowed for classes 1-8, with a maximum student strength of 50% in schools for classes 9-12. Meanwhile, Kumar stated that all government offices will function normally, adding that only fully vaccinated employees will be permitted to enter. ‘All shops, establishments, malls and places of worship will open normally. Parks and gardens will be available for use between 6am and 2pm. In theatres, club, gyms, swimming polls and restaurants, not more than 50 per cent seating capacity will be allowed,’ he wrote.