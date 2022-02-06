BJP pays respects to the departed singer by cancelling the UP manifesto launch

As a mark of respects to the departed Nightingale of the country, the BJP has decided to postpone the release of its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh elections. The government has declared a two-day period of mourning for the legendary singer, whose last rites will be held at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, in the evening today.

The Uttar Pradesh BJP’s manifesto launch, for which Union Minister Amit Shah, Chairman Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Maurya, and state party chief Swatantra Dev were in Lucknow, was postponed, and the leaders observed a two-minute silence in honour of the singer.

The party said it will announce a date for the launch of the manifesto for the first phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh later.

‘We have postponed the release of Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra due to the tragic death of Lata Mangeshkar. Later, we’ll decide on the next publication date ‘Swatantra Dev Singh, the party’s state unit president, said as much.

The BJP has also halted a number of other electoral initiatives, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual rally in Goa.

Following the death of singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Goa BJP has cancelled the Prime Minister’s rally and other key party engagements, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to express his condolences via Twitter earlier today.