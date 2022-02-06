‘Don’t take screenshots of your Facebook Messenger chats’: Mark Zuckerberg warns

Messenger users have been warned about taking screenshots of conversations. When you do so, Facebook will notify the other person that you did so. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, himself issued this warning. Essentially, Zuckerberg was talking about screenshots taken of chats with Disappearing Messages enabled.

Zuckerberg noted on his Facebook page that there had been an update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats that alert users if someone screenshots a message that disappears. You might be familiar with the fact that chats are deleted once they are read in this mode. However, if a person takes a screenshot of the said message, you still have a copy of the text sent. The new change ensures that people are aware of such actions.

Zuckerberg showed an example of how this works by using a chat sent to him by his long-term girlfriend, Priscilla Chan, who took a screenshot of a disappearing message sent by Zuckerberg. Users were able to see a preview of how the feature will work for them publicly by getting an alert when she took the screenshot, as promised.

There has been a Disappearing mode for a long time. Snapchat was the first to introduce it. Facebook then decided to use it for its other products such as Messenger and WhatsApp as well. The process for enabling Vanish Mode on Facebook Messenger is as follows: