Hundreds protested the shooting of a black man during police raid in Minneapolis

Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown Minneapolis on Saturday, demanding justice for Amir Locke, a young Black man who was brutally shot by police during a ‘no-knock’ raid on his apartment earlier this week. Three days after Locke, 22, was shot on his couch by police, a boisterous but peaceful crowd rallied at Government Plaza in Minnesota’s largest city, chanting Locke’s name and the slogan ‘no justice, no peace.’

Police released video footage from the raid the day after the killing, showing Locke holding a revolver while twisted beneath a blanket on his sofa after being roused by officers moments before he was killed. Police have said the officers were exercising a “no-knock” search warrant, which authorizes police to enter private property without first alerting occupants or announcing their presence.

The warrant was obtained in connection with a homicide investigation being conducted by detectives from the Saint Paul Police Department. The warrant did not name Locke, and Minneapolis police said it was unclear how or whether he was linked to the probe.

At a press conference on Thursday, acting Minneapolis Police Chief Amelia Huffman said the county attorney’s office was looking into the shooting and that video from the scene appeared to show Locke’s gun aimed toward officers when they opened fire.