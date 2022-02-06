‘I cry every day, my bones are sticking out’: Beijing Winter Olympics food deemed unfit for consumption!

As the ongoing Winter Olympics 2022 in Beijing proceeds, China faces massive criticism from all sides despite cases of COVID-19 swelling among Games personnel and athletes. The issue of the inedible food serving COVID-19 positive athletes at the games has now come to light after a Russian athlete accused them of being unable to eat the food at the Games.

Several complaints about inedible meals, lack of food for athletes and lack of training equipment have already been made at the Beijing Games, with athletes in quarantine accusing the organisers of unfair treatment. During the Beijing Winter Games, Russian biathlon competitor Valeria Vasnetsova tested positive for COVID-19. She wrote on Instagram about her experience.

Vasnetsova posted a picture of food she was served in one of the quarantine hotels in Beijing on her Instagram story. According to the picture shared by her, the tray of food includes plain pasta, a few potatoes, charred meat on a bone, and an orange sauce. Vasnetsova said it was ‘breakfast, lunch and dinner for five days already’. Due to a lack of nutritious and proper diet, her bones have already started sticking out, said the Russian. She said she has cried every day since being kept in quarantine. She said she was tired and wanted everything to end soon.

Is China using quarantines to rig the Olympics? A Russian athlete, Valeria Vasnetsova, has blown the whistle. She says foreign athletes who test positive for covid are being starved, so they can't compete even if they recover. ? pic.twitter.com/tM79dQZEID — Clint Ehrlich (@ClintEhrlich) February 5, 2022

‘My stomach hurts, I’m very pale and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want all this to end. I cry every day. I’m very tired,’ Vasnetsova wrote on her Instagram with the picture of the food served to her. She claimed that she had been living on a few pieces of pasta but that she had to consume all the fat served to her because she was very hungry and losing weight rapidly. ‘But today I ate all the fat they serve instead of meat because I was very hungry. my bones are already sticking out,’ she wrote.

Moreover, Vasnetsova made another startling revelation in her post by saying that the athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being served less and poor-quality meals than the normal Games staff staying in the quarantine hotels. Her revelation was that, while picking up the food left for her outside her door in the quarantine hotel, she noticed that the boxes left outside the other rooms in her corridor were different. Olympic athletes and people working at the Games have been identified at the doors with signs. Russians claimed the food served to non-athletes was different and the food offered to athletes was worse.

A team doctor testified that the food served to her was also infected with COVID-19, and she was quarantined at the same hotel. Vasnetsova reported that the team doctor was served fresh fruit, a salad, and prawns with broccoli. ‘I honestly don’t understand, why is there this attitude to us, the athletes?’ – the Russian wrote. As reported in the Associated Press, Vasnetsova’s complaints were addressed promptly by the organizers, and Sergei Averyanov, a spokesperson for the Russian biathlon team, confirmed Vasnetsova received better food. He also said that the athlete would soon receive a stationary bike for training.