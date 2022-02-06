IAF mourns the death of renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar, ‘etched in our minds.’

Lata Mangeshkar, a legendary singer and recipient of the Bharat Ratna award, died on Sunday at the age of 92 in Mumbai. She’d been receiving treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital since January 8, when she was diagnosed with Covid-19. In a tweet, the Indian Air Force conveyed its condolences on the death of Lata Mangeshkar. The tweet said, ‘She leaves behind a historic legacy of immortal songs.’

Further , Lata Mangeshkar sung the Indian Air Force song at its Diamond Jubilee celebration in 1992. The tweet said, ‘The memory of her singing the #IAF song on our Diamond Jubilee in 1992 will always remain etched in our minds,’

Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains will be taken from her Peddar Road home to Shivaji Park in Mumbai at 4.30 p.m. for public viewing before being cremated. At roughly 5 p.m., Prime Minister Modi will pay his respects.