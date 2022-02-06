If you fail to do this then your banking services will be inoperational: SBI issues advisory

New Delhi: The largest public sector bank in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) urged all its account holders to link their PAN with their Aadhaar card before March 31, 2022. SBI cautioned that the accounts will become inoperative if it is not done before the deadline.

‘We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service. If not linked, PAN will be rendered inoperative/inactive and cannot be used for carrying out specific transactions,’ the bank said in a statement.

SBI had extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar from September 30 2021 to 31 March 2022, keeping view of the ongoing pandemic.

Here’s how to link PAN-Aadhaar card first way:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Income Tax https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home

Step 2: Click on the option of ‘Link Aadhaar’.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your PAN and Aadhaar details.

Step 4: Select the box ‘I have only year of birth in aadhaar card’ if only your date of birth is mentioned on the document.

Step 5: Verify details via captcha code or select the OTP option.

Step 6: Select the link Aadhaar button and your PAN and Aadhaar will be linked.

Link PAN and Aadhaar via SMS:

Step 1: Type – UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhaar><10-digit PAN> in the message box.

Step 2: Send the message to 567678 or 56161, and your PAN will be linked to your Aadhaar Card.