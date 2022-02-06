IMD predicts a rise in minimum temperatures across most of North West India

Indian Meteorological Department says , a steady rise in minimum temperatures of 3-5 degrees Celsius is quite anticipated over most of northwest India over the next three days (IMD). Today’s minimum temperatures in most parts of Central India will remain unchanged, with a steady rise of 3-5 degrees Celsius expected over the next four days.

Today’s minimum temperatures in most regions of East India are expected to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius, with no substantial changes expected for the next two days and a gradual rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius after that.

Over the next 24 hours, the MeT department predicts cold day to severe cold day weather in areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh. Today, isolated regions of East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha are likely to experience a cold wave.