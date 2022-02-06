In Iceland, a missing plane was found at the bottom of a lake

Authorities in Iceland reported on Saturday that they have discovered a small plane at the bottom of a lake two days after it went missing with three passengers and a pilot on board.

According to Iceland’s Morgunbladid newspaper, the three passengers on the Cessna 172N plane, which left for a sightseeing tour on Thursday, were from Belgium, the Netherlands, and the United States.

In a statement, Iceland’s coastguard said the jet crashed into Lake Thingvallavatn, around 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Reykjavik, and was discovered with the help of an unmanned submarine.

The plane has yet to be towed to the surface, and no remains have been found.

The airline business had alerted the Dutch Foreign Ministry that a 27-year-old Dutch man living in Belgium was on the jet when it vanished, according to Reuters.

The nationality of the two additional missing passengers could not be confirmed immediately by Coastguard officials.