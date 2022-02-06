In Mumbai, Reliance, Jio is facing an 8-hour outage

On Saturday, the country’s largest telco, Reliance Jio, experienced an over eight-hour outage in the financial capital, preventing its users from making or receiving calls.

Users of the Mukesh Ambani-led telco began experiencing problems around lunchtime, and the business only completed a phased restoration of connections around 8 p.m. As of November 2021, the telco had 1.30 crore subscribers in the Mumbai area.

The cause of the outage, which is unusual in the telecom business, was unknown at the time.

In a late-night message to consumers, the firm acknowledged the problems that many customers were having and offered a two-day complimentary unlimited package as a result of the outage.

‘Although our teams were able to repair this network issue in a matter of hours,’ the statement added, ‘we understand that it was not a nice experience for you, and we offer apologies.’

Earlier, a company source had said that it is requesting its subscribers to restart their phones as the services were getting restored in a phased manner.