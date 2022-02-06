Indian Railways cancel several trains: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled several trains. The trains were cancelled due to ongoing repairs in different railways zones across the country and weather condition.

Most of the cancelled trains run between Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi, Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Gujarat among others. Earlier, the national transporter had revealed that it cancelled more than 35,000 trains in the first nine months of the 2021-22 fiscal year due to maintenance reasons.

The list of cancelled trains has been released on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) Railways website. It requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

Here is how to check list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey.

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains.

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Change ‘Train Start Date’ from drop down option to check list of trains cancelled