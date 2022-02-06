India’s daily Covid cases decline to 107,474; country added 865 new fatalities.

India’s daily Covid-19 count has declined by 16 percent, with 107,474 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. According to the bulletin, the nation’s cumulative toll rose by 865 deaths during the same time period, bringing the total connected toll to 501,979, according to data from the Union health ministry.

This took the nationwide Covid-19 caseload to 42,188,138. In addition, the country added 213,246 recoveries, bringing the overall number of such cases to 40,461,148, according to the most latest bulletin. Meanwhile, total active infections were 1,225,011, down 106,637 from Saturday’s bulletin.

The total number of recoveries, active cases, and deaths is 95.91 percent, 2.90 percent, and 1.19 percent, respectively.