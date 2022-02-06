Oscar reviews ‘Best Picture’ category. Here’s whats different this year

The academy’s leadership board analyses categories and possible adjustments once a year. As a result, numerous categories have been eliminated, including juvenile acting, dance directing, and split winners for black-and-white and colour films. The Oscar for best picture, the highest accolade in cinema, is constantly discussed.

This year, one such change will take effect: on February 8, ten best picture nominees will be unveiled.

On Tuesday, ten films will be announced as best picture nominees for the 94th Academy Awards. For the past decade, the number of nominations has fluctuated between five and ten. In most years, there were eight or nine.

The number of best picture candidates has altered multiple times in the academy’s history. In the 1930s and early 1940s, a year’s worth of Oscar nominations may range from eight to twelve. It was increased to ten in 2009 after being reduced to five in 1944. They went from five to ten in 2011.

A best picture nomination is a huge plus for a film. It raises awareness and, in many cases, results in an increase in box office receipts (although this year may be an exception because of the pandemic). But, perhaps most importantly, many believe that increasing the field to ten nominees will allow genres that aren’t traditionally thought of as Oscar-worthy, such as comic-book films, to be considered.

Many speculated that the 2009 adjustment was in response to “The Dark Knight” failing to receive a nomination. The common wisdom holds that when popular films are nominated, more people will watch the ceremony, which has witnessed dropping ratings in recent years. The show’s most watched episode was in 1998, when over 55 million people tuned in to see “Titanic” win the Oscars.