PM Modi honours the legendary singer by attending her funeral today in Mumbai;

On Sunday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the funeral of famous singer Lata Mangeshkar. The iconic singer died at the age of 92 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital early today.

Mangeshkar, renowned as India’s nightingale, will be laid to rest with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai at 6.15 p.m. The central government has declared a two-day national mourning period in her honour, with the National Flag flying at half-staff until Monday.

The Prime Minister is expected to travel to Maharashtra soon, according to sources. While the PM’s attendance at the funeral may pose some security concerns, and the plans have yet to be finalised, he may first make a visit to Mangeshkar’s home and meet her family members.