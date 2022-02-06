Schools and colleges in UP will reopen on Feb7

Uttar Pradesh’s schools and colleges will reopen on Monday, February 7. Physical education lessons will be held at the schools for students in grades 9 through 12. All Covid SOPs, such as social separation and wearing face masks, must be followed when physical classes in educational institutions reopen, according to an order issued by Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary, home.

Schools and institutions were previously ordered to close until February 6. Pre-board exams will be held by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad prior to the board exams. The UPMSP has issued an order requiring all schools to take pre-board exams.