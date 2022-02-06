Sidhu’s ‘all will abide’ tweet comes ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s CM face declaration

Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Punjab Congress chief, said on Sunday that everyone will abide Rahul Gandhi’s decision, as the wait for the chief ministerial candidate for the assembly elections is expected to end today. Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, will be in Punjab on Sunday at 2 p.m. to speak at the ‘Aawaz Punjab Di’ virtual rally. During his visit, he is expected to declare a chief ministerial candidate for the next elections.

Sidhu, a contender for the chief ministerial candidate, welcomed Congress’ ‘leading light Rahul ji, who comes to give clarity to Punjab’ ‘Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision …. Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji , who comes to give clarity to Punjab …. All will abide by his decision !!!’ Sidhu tweeted..

For the Punjab assembly elections, Sidhu has been on the offensive over the chief minister’s face. At a press briefing on Saturday, the Congress leader stated that whoever the party chooses for the top job will have absolute power.