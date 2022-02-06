State government further eases Covid-19 curbs, issues new guidelines

Chandigarh: The Haryana government announced further relaxations in the Covid-19 curbs imposed in the state. The government allowed all offices, including the private ones, to function at full capacity. At present, only 50% of the staff was allowed to physically attend offices.

It also allowed entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions to open at 50% capacity. Gatherings of more than 100 persons are allowed with prior permission of the deputy commissioner concerned. The government had earlier banned large gatherings, including rallies and protest demonstrations.

Also Read; If you fail to do this then your banking services will be inoperational: SBI issues advisory

These guidelines shall be in force till February 15.

On January 28, the Haryana government had allowed the opening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes with 50% seating capacity. The state government had banned people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, starting January 1.