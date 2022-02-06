Tecno announces launch date of Tecno Pova 5G in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Tecno has announced that its new 5G smartphone named Tecno Pova 5G will be launched in India on February 8. It was introduced in Nigeria in December as the brand’s first 5G phone.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Tecno smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an AI lens. Tecno Pova 5G also includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front packing a dual-LED flash.

As per the company, Pova 5G will come to the Indian market with a Memory Fusion technology that is aimed to virtually expand its RAM capacity to up to 11GB.

The phone was launched in Nigeria with a price tag of NGN 129,000 (roughly Rs. 23,100) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and its price in India is likely to be around the same. The phone came in Dazzle Black, Polar Silver, and Power Blue colours.