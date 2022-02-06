The Indian constitution was inspired by Ramanuja’s doctrine of equality: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Saturday that the Indian Constitution was inspired by the 11th century Vaishnavaite monk Sri Ramanujacharya’s message of equality for all people, regardless of caste or sect.

PM Modi addressed the crowd after unveiling the 216-foot tall Statue of Equality— the statue of Sri Ramanujacharya— at Muchintal, the ashram of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

‘Ramanujacharya’s Vishistadwaita idea was intended to drive away blind faith. He preached that Bhakti (reverence for the Almighty) does not discriminate against anyone based on their caste or social status. He had agitated for Dalit admission to temples. ‘He preached that character, not caste, is what matters in a human being,’ Modi added.