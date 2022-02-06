Two Aussie players out of Olympics games due to Covid-19

Tahli Gill, one of the member of Australia’s first-ever Olympic mixed doubles curling team, has withdrawn from the Beijing Games after a series of positive COVID-19 tests.

The Australian Olympic Committee stated that it was attempting to make arrangements for Gill and Dean Hewitt to fly home rather than remain in an isolation hotel. They will miss their final two games and finish the round robin with a record of 0-7.

Gill was infected with COVID-19 prior to the games. Ongoing testing resulted in a mix of negative and positive results. After discussions with the IOC and game organisers, she was granted permission to compete under the close contact rules.