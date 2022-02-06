Two days of national mourning in honour of Lata Mangeshkar, with the Tricolor at half-mast.

A two-day national mourning period will be observed in memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on Sunday morning due to post-Covid complications, according to people familiar with the matter. The National Flag will fly at half-mast for two days in memory of the Bharat Ratna awardee.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Breach Candy Hospital at 8.12 a.m., where she was being treated for coronavirus disease. ‘She came and got admitted as a Covid patient. Covid was treated but due to post-Covid complications she passed away,’ stated N Santhanam, CEO of Breach Candy Hospital.

The news of Lata Mangeshkar’s death has triggered an outpouring of grief across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over her death, saying she had left ‘a void in our nation that cannot be filled’.