UP polls: Akhilesh pledges a varsity in Vajpayee’s honour in his village

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, announced on Sunday to build a university in his native village of Bateshwar in the Bah assembly seat of Agra district in the name of BJP veteran and former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

Yadav promised to make Bah a district if his party won the forthcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, blaming the ruling saffron camp for designating a university in Vajpayee’s name but failing to implement it.

He also told the Bah audience that he would bring the Bateshwar fair up to world standards and repair the area’s ghats and temples.