Emirates Airline announces 25% discount on flight tickets

Dubai: National air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airline has announced 25% discount on flight tickets. People can avail this Valentine’s Day offer when they travel with their loved ones or friends to select destinations.

The special offer is valid for two or more travellers, and can be booked for up to nine people on the same booking reference. A return trip can be booked till February 14 for the special offer.

20 destinations, including London, Istanbul, Mauritius, Nairobi, Seychelles, Maldives, Colombo, Cairo, Amman, Beirut, Zurich, Moscow, Amsterdam, Munich, Paris, Barcelona and Phuket are included in the offer. The airline has also announced a “romantic getaway” with Emirates Holidays, starting from Dh1,989 per person with complimentary breakfast.