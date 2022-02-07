Here are 5 ways salt can help you keep your house clean

A steaming basket of french fries may spring to mind when you think about salt. On the other hand, salt can do a lot more than seasoning your food because of its granular texture. When it comes to cleaning, salt is a natural (and inexpensive) option. Here are five salt tips that can help you keep your house clean, from removing wine stains to preventing ants.

Unclog the clog

Unclog any drain, whether it is in the bathroom or the kitchen, in a flash. Combine one cup of salt and baking soda with half a cup of vinegar in a mixing bowl. Wait 10 minutes after pouring down the drain.

Restore kitchen wipes

With time, the sponge or towel you use to clean off your floor will become soiled. Soak them overnight in a bucket filled with 4 cups of salt and a litre of hot water to give them new life.

Get rid of ants

Do you see ants marching directly into your house? Scatter some salt granules in their way.

Clean doors and windows

Cleaning glass doors and windows are difficult. Spray them with vinegar and let them dry to make them immaculate. After that, rub a paste made of an equal amount of baking soda and salt. Finish by rinsing with warm water.

Make your broom last longer

Soak a fresh broom for 20 to 30 minutes in a pail of salty hot water. Allow it to dry before using it.

