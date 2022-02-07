Honduran president tests Covid-19 positive

Tegucigalpa: Honduran President Xiomara Castro has tested positive for Covid-19. Xiomara Castro informed that she has mild symptoms and will be working in isolation.

Taiwan’s presidential office said Vice President William Lai, who met Castro in Honduras last month while he was there for her inauguration, was in good health and his Covid-19 tests had all come back negative. Lai is in the middle of a two-week quarantine after his return to Taipei.